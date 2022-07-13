Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. 128,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,449. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $36.50.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.