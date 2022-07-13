Reaves Utility Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. 128,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,449. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

