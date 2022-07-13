RED One Day Trading Volume Tops $31,714.00 (RED)

RED (RED) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 13th. RED has a total market capitalization of $255,472.80 and approximately $31,714.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RED has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00027227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00245817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

