Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RRR. StockNews.com lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.29. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,794,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

