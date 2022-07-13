Request Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $114.11 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,846,320 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

