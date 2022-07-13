Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down to $4.54

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 4.54, but opened at 4.34. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at 4.47, with a volume of 2,567 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.13.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 132,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 585,752.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,469,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 46,378,042.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

