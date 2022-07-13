Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Shares Down 15.2%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 24,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 83,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

