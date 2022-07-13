Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Riley Exploration Permian has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of REPX opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $462.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. Analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,606,752.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at $113,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kevin Riley sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $102,960.07. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,974.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 300.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

