Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Down 2.6%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. 36,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Rise Gold alerts:

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.