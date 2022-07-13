Rise Trading Up 28% Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a market cap of $175,834.15 and $2.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 200,181,938 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars.

