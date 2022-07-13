Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Cut to Sell at National Bankshares

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) was downgraded by National Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a C$56.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.90% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE RBA traded down C$6.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,536. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$1.91. The firm had revenue of C$498.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$443.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

