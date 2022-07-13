RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

NYSE:RMI opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

