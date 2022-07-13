RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1662 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Specialty Finance’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Specialty Finance were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

