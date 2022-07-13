RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.83. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

In other RLI news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,653.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of RLI by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

