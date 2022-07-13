RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.54

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.54 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 107 ($1.27). RM shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.27), with a volume of 11,450 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,110.00.
About RM (LON:RM)
