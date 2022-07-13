Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 27,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

About Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

