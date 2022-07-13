Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $198.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.41.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

