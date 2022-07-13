Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1,690.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.80.

NYSE ROP opened at $390.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $412.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.55. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

