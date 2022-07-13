Royal Bank of Canada Trims Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Target Price to GBX 400

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 455 ($5.41) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 310 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hunting presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.00.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of HNTIF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. Hunting has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.