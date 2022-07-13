RPS Group (LON:RPS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.07

Shares of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.07 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.21). RPS Group shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 53,495 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.91. The company has a market capitalization of £288.20 million and a P/E ratio of 5,358.75.

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

