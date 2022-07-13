Rubic Price Tops $0.0491 (RBC)

Rubic (RBC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. Rubic has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $230,465.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange

Buying and Selling Rubic

