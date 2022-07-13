Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Tops $0.41

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

