RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Trading Down 16.7%

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) was down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 273,102 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 196,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals.

