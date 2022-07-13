Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 535634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.
About Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD)
Featured Articles
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.