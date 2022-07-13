Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 50,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,712,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

