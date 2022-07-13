Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.31. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 7,326 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 794,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.