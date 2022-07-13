Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Update

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at $11,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 922,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $7,111,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 658,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $6,500,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

