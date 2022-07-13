Santori & Peters Inc. Has $700,000 Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Santori & Peters Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

