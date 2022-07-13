Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Down 1%

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 330,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 314,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics ( NASDAQ:STRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Finn purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $232,400. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

