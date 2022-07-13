Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.85

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.85 and traded as low as C$12.82. Savaria shares last traded at C$12.83, with a volume of 95,206 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.28.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.50 million and a P/E ratio of 61.90.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 245.95%.
Savaria Company Profile (TSE:SIS)
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.
