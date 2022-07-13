Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Up 2.8%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Get Scheid Vineyards alerts:

About Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

Featured Articles

