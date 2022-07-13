Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 426.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3,171.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

