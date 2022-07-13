Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.45. 138,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,762,971. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,393.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 123,496 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,654,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

