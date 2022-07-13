Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.59.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.75.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after buying an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.