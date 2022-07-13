Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.07 Per Share

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.07 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SERE stock opened at GBX 102.17 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.50 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £136.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 873.13.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

