SCHRODERS IS Ltd Acquires Shares of 18,009 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $224,970.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

