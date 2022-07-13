SCHRODERS IS Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,495 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 0.2% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,840 shares of company stock valued at $17,999,457 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.