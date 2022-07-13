SCHRODERS IS Ltd Buys New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 334.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock worth $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.08.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $64.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

