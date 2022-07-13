SCHRODERS IS Ltd Buys New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,038,000 after acquiring an additional 476,189 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Dynatrace by 391.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 563,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 448,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,779,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.90. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,223.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $136,120.44. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $564,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.24.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

