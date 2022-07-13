SCHRODERS IS Ltd Invests $337,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $285.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.35. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $243.32 and a one year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

