SCHRODERS IS Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up about 0.3% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

