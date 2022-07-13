SCHRODERS IS Ltd Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,029 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

EA opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.72. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

