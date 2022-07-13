SCHRODERS IS Ltd Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,618,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.20 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

