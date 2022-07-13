Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 644,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 6.5% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Relaxing Retirement Coach grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 92,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,649. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.