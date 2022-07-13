Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.