Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Reliant Wealth Planning

Reliant Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,905 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 19.1% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.47% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $38,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 90,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,611. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

