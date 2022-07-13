Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.