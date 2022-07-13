Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Lessened by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,135,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.02. 3,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

