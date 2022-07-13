Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,370 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.44. 10,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

