SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.00

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.91. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 65,778 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.01.

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 75,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.