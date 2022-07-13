Seaview Investment Managers LLC Acquires 12,171 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,477 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.5% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after buying an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.32. 55,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,508,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $129.35.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

